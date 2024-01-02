Governor Abbott Announces Belton Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, January 2 - January 2, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Belton has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.



“Congratulations to the City of Belton on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide in 2022. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success.”



“It’s an honor for Belton to be certified as a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Mayor David K. Leigh. “Texas culture is imbued with food, drink, and music—and Belton is a place where all three thrive. I’m grateful for the Belton businesses that work hard to make the Belton music scene so dynamic. In any given week, people can enjoy music at the Cadence Bank Center, Schoepf’s Backyard BBQ, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Dead Fish Grill, Belton ISD, multiple businesses located inside The Depot, Unplugged at the Esquire, and even outdoor performances downtown. Belton truly is music friendly.”

“We are very excited for Belton to receive its Music Friendly Texas Community Certification,” said the owners of Schoepf’s BBQ, Ronnie and Staci Schoepf. “Music around us is a blessing and provides so many benefits to a community. This certification will help in the promotion of all those benefits and enhance its growth around our community. Music is how we celebrate, it’s how we mourn, it’s how we love, and so many other things. Congratulations to Belton for this award and to Texas for doing such a great thing for the people of our state.”

“Beltonians have a long history of celebrations, and music has always played a vital role in these events,” said Councilmember Wayne Carpenter. “Live musical performances bring tourists and increased economic development to our city, but more importantly musical events bring our citizens together to promote shared celebration and a greater level of community involvement and civic pride. Belton is proud to become a Music Friendly Texas Community and the ‘Live Music Capital of Bell County.’”



The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, Belton Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Belton Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Belton will be held on Tuesday, January 9, and will include speakers from the Belton community and city leaders. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation. Members of the community are invited to attend the free event in person or online.



Belton Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Tuesday, January 9 at 5:30 PM



Harris Community Center

401 N. Alexander St.

Belton, TX 76513



Join virtually: bit.ly/TMOBeltonCert



More details: facebook.com/events/687233476843837/



Inquiries may be directed to Judy Garrett, Belton Convention & Visitors Bureau, 254.933.5849, jgarrett@beltontexas.gov



Belton becomes the 54th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities



The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.