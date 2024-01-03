JAMNOLA Kicks Off 2024 with Immersive Mardi Gras Exhibits and $24.24 January Pricing

Step Into JAMNOLA's Mardi Gras Closet This Carnival Season Mural by Noah Church Celebrating Mardi Gras Krewes Art exhibit created with over 20,000 recycled Mardi Gras beads

King Cake Thrones, Baby Doll Umbrellas, & a mural featuring Mardi Gras Krewe icons are just a few of the popular exhibits that pay tribute to Mardi Gras.

The JAMNOLA experience is filled with Mardi Gras moments and magic that will complement the parade experience” — JAMNOLA Founder, Jonny Liss

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for things to do in New Orleans during Mardi Gras in between parades? Look no further. In celebration of the New Year, JAMNOLA is offering special $24.24 pricing on all tickets and tee-shirts through January 31st as an extra incentive to get locals and tourists to come out to experience the cultural funhouse’s Mardi Gras installations just in time for Carnival season.“The JAMNOLA experience is filled with Mardi Gras moments and magic that will complement the parade experience,” explains JAMNOLA Founder, Jonny Liss. “We hope to bring everyone a little extra Mardi Gras joy, art, and music this Carnival season."JAMNOLA’s popular Mardi Gras installations and activations include:● “All on a Mardi Gras Day (2003)” video immersion honoring the memory of documentary filmmaker Royce Osborn, courtesy of Dama Fountain, edited by Alex Glustrom, music by 79rs Gang, Lakou Mizik and Cumbancha. Paying tribute to Black Carnival, this video experience features Baby Dolls, Second Line Parades, skeletons, and Black Masking Indians.● “You Hold the Key” Mural by Noah Church showcases many iconic Krewes of Mardi Gras including Chewbacchus, Barkus, Muses, Zulu, and more. This immersive mural allows guests to become part of the Mardi Gras parade making for epic Instagram photos.● “The Bead Goes On” by Chad Smith with custom Flavor Paper by Jon Sherman features “day” and “night” beads and is constructed with over 20,000 recycled Mardi Gras beads from ARC GNO.● “Costume Closet” curated by Shel Roumillat with custom Flavor Paper by Jon Sherman, and photography by Erika Goldring is all about Mardi Gras culture featuring 30+ pieces of parade memorabilia including two giant King Cake Thrones that guests can take a photo in, a giant headdress photo opp that you step under, and a fun installation called “Ash Wednesday” by Artist Shel Roumillat which depicts the floor massacre of any local New Orleans’ home after Mardi Gras Day.● “Umbrella Strut” by Kari Lee with photography by the late Henry York showcases the culture of Mardi Gras “Babydolls” and social clubs.● “Mardi Gras Arch” by Breanna Thompson and Robin Durand featuring Mardi Gras masks and recycled brass band instruments.● A new “Mardi Gras” inspired exhibit music playlist curated by JAMNOLA Music Ambassador Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph.ABOUT JAMNOLARanked one of the top New Orleans tours in the city, JAMNOLA takes audiences of all ages on a topsy-turvy stroll through the cultural gems that make the city so special. The immersive 17 exhibits are 5,400 square feet of pure NOLA joy celebrating the iconic art, music, food, and theatrics of the city through the eyes of 30+ local artists. Bywater residents Jonny LIss and Chad Smith co-founded this love letter to New Orleans in creative partnership with Cat Todd and Collin Ferguson of Where Y’Art Works. New Orleans Group Tours are also available…more information and tickets are available at JAMNOLA.com.

What is JAMNOLA? (Joy, Art, Music- New Orleans)