City of Baltimore, MD, Upgrades Permitting Process by Growing OpenGov Partnership
The software will expedite the permit approval process by approximately 4-5x, enhancing service delivery for residents and 24/7 online capabilities.MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to offer a user-friendly online portal and streamline code enforcement by moving to a modern system, the City of Baltimore, MD, was on the hunt for a new solution. It found the answer by growing its partnership with OpenGov, the leader of permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.
As the biggest city in the state of Maryland, leadership in the City of Baltimore is always looking for ways to streamline its work and improve service delivery for residents. In the search to take digital services online, the City wanted a comprehensive solution that could improve customer service through faster turnaround times and eliminate cumbersome manual steps in the process. Leadership recognized OpenGov Permitting & Licensing as an innovative solution that met its needs, selecting the platform for its ease of use, mobile capabilities, and seamless integration with existing systems.
With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Baltimore will soon have access to a modern platform to drive efficiency in its permit processing. The software is poised to expedite the permit approval process by approximately four to five times, enhancing service delivery for residents with faster turnaround times and 24/7 online self-service capabilities. Further, the integrated online payment system and in-field update features, including virtual inspections and notetaking, have the potential to revolutionize how the City interacts with residents and developers.
The City of Baltimore, MD joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here