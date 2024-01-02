The Top 'Big Fish' Stories of 2023

“Pike is what I go after all the time. I spend almost everyday fishing for pike. As soon as the ice is off and until it comes back,” Francis said.

There was still some ice on the lake when he showed up that day, so he couldn’t cast right up to the shore, only to the edge of the ice.

“When my lure hit the water, I let it sink all the way to the bottom. As soon as my lure hit the bottom, I felt her hit. I fish with 80-pound test line, and she almost immediately started peeling drag, a lot of it,” Francis said.

When Francis finally landed her, he knew the fish was going to be a state-record — or at least a close contender. After visiting a few different places to find a certified scale, they finally received a certified weight of 40.76 pounds.

Mysterious Record Largemouth Bass Vindicated On 75th Anniversary

One of the most popular stories from 2023 spoke of a 75-year-old state record for a largemouth bass caught by a mysterious individual named “Mrs. W. M. Taylor.” You see, Idaho Fish and Game state records go way, way back, but the 10-pound, 15-ounce largemouth bass hauled out of Anderson Lake in Idaho’s panhandle sometime in the 1940s was a little murky, but thanks to a team of fishing sleuths and their podcast, the story of the record fish was recently vindicated.

For decades, Mrs. Taylor’s record has bewildered Fish and Game staff and anglers alike. The fish had little information about its catch, including no mention of length or girth measurements or even a catch date, making it a bit dubious. Despite the mystery, the fish stayed atop the record list for decades.