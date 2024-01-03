Videray Technologies, Inc. and Tek84 Inc. Jointly Launch Legal Action Against Viken Detection Corp

Videray Technologies Logo

Videray Technologies, Inc. files a lawsuit against Viken Detection Corp. with eight claims.

UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 8, 2023, Videray Technologies, Inc. (“Videray”) and Tek84, Inc. (“Tek84,” collectively, “Plaintiffs”) filed a lawsuit against Viken Detection Corp. (“Viken”) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts to defend themselves against patent infringement allegations Viken raised through multiple demand letters directed to the Plaintiffs. In their complaint, Plaintiffs seek declarations that they do not infringe Viken’s patents, and that those patents are invalid. Plaintiffs further allege Viken breached a prior settlement agreement between the parties. Civil Action No: 23-13035.

This is not the first time that Viken has accused Videray of patent infringement. Nearly four years ago, Viken—whose founder, Peter Rothschild had developed X-ray imaging technology with Videray’s founder, Paul Bradshaw—accused Bradshaw and Videray of infringing Viken’s X-Ray imaging and detection patents. The parties settled that dispute and Viken broadly released Videray from future related claims. Then, starting in June of 2022, Viken sent Videray and Tek84—a distributor of Videray’s products and one of its shareholders—multiple demand letters accusing them, once again, of infringing Viken’s patents.

Videray and Tek84 contend that Viken’s renewed infringement allegations are barred by the release Viken agreed to in the parties’ prior settlement agreement. As such, Plaintiffs contend that Viken breached that settlement agreement by rehashing its infringement allegations in violation of the release. Plaintiffs also contend that their products do not infringe Viken’s patents, and that those patents are invalid. Videray and Tek84 intend to vigorously defend their rights. Viken has not yet answered the complaint.

Further inquiries about this dispute should be directed to our attorneys. Videray and Tek84 are represented by Stephen Korniczky, Esq., Jesse Salen, Esq., and Ryan Cunningham, Esq. of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, LLP.

About Videray:

Videray Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2018 by a group of passionate engineers in Boston, Massachusetts all with one common goal to help make the world a safer place. Led by CEO, Paul Bradshaw, the team has continued to grow diversely incorporating talented professionals from various backgrounds across the globe. Videray is a proud American company formed to disrupt the market with its advanced non-intrusive inspection and imaging technologies deployed worldwide.

About Tek84:

Tek84 develops and manufactures high-technology security products for screening and surveillance. For over three decades, we have pioneered the use of ultra-low-dose X-ray imaging products. Tek84’s products rapidly and safely screen for weapons, explosives, drugs, and other contraband, and have been widely deployed around the world by the TSA, the U.S. Department of Defense, the State of Israel, and other Government agencies.