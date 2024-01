Titan Machinery Inc. to Participate in the 2024 ICR Conference

WEST FARGO, N.D., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today announced that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2024 ICR Conference.



The conference will be held on January 8-10, 2024, in Orlando, FL. The Titan Machinery fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:30 am Eastern Time. There also will be a simultaneous, live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.titanmachinery.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations across three continents –North America, Europe and Australia – servicing farmers, ranchers and commercial applicators. The network consists of: US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming; European stores located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine; and Australian stores located in the regions of Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia. Titan Machinery’s locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

