Cardlytics Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, is excited to announce the appointment of Andre Fernandez and Jon Francis to its Board of Directors. Additionally, John Balen and David Adams have retired from the Board effective as of January 1, 2024. In connection with these Board changes, Jack Klinck has assumed the role of Chairperson of the Board.



"We are proud to welcome Andre and Jon to our Board of Directors. Andre’s expertise in financial strategy and Jon’s background in data-driven analytics align with our key strategic pillars,” said CEO Karim Temsamani. “Andre and Jon’s tremendous skill sets will support our development of financial and operational strategies that we believe will help Cardlytics reach its long-term potential.”

"John and David have served on the Cardlytics board since 2008 and 2011, respectively," said new Chairperson Jack Klinck. “Their contributions to Cardlytics have been significant and valuable. The company relied on their deep operational and financial expertise from the earliest stages of its existence, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Fernandez is a seasoned executive with vast leadership experience, including roles as CFO, CEO and COO at companies such as WeWork, NCR and General Electric. Fernandez obtained an A.B. in Economics from Harvard University in 1990 and currently resides in Riverside, CT.

Francis is currently the Chief Data and Analytics Officer at General Motors and has over 25 years of experience in a variety of data-driven roles at companies such as PayPal, Starbucks and Nike. Francis earned a B.B.A. in Math and Statistics from St. Olaf University in 1994 and an M.S. in Statistics from Oregon State University in 1996. He currently resides in Seattle, WA.

