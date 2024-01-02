Submit Release
Lands' End Announces Participation in the 26th Annual ICR Conference

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 26th Annual ICR Conference, held at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, January 8, 2024 with a fireside chat presentation at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. Andrew McLean, Chief Executive Officer, and Bernie McCracken, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the fireside chat.

The audio portion of the fireside chat presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.landsend.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the fireside chat.   In addition, the Company plans to post an investor presentation to the investor relations section of its website on Monday, January 8, 2024.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniform solutions. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, through our own Company Operated stores and through third-party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value. We seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home. We also offer products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel.

CONTACTS:

Lands’ End, Inc.
Bernard McCracken
Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-4366

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Tom Filandro
(646) 277-1235
Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com


