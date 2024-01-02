Submit Release
Nature’s Sunshine Announces Participation at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 19, 2024

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR) (Nature’s Sunshine), a leading natural health and wellness company of high-quality herbal and nutritional products, today announced its participation at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 19, 2024.

Terrence Moorehead, CEO, and Shane Jones, CFO, will host a presentation and one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. The presentation will take place on January 19, 2024, from 10:15a.m. – 10:55a.m. Eastern time, and will be broadcast live here and available for replay via the Events section of the Nature’s Sunshine website here.

For those interested in arranging one-on-one meetings with Nature’s Sunshine management, please contact your Needham representative.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
NATR@gateway-grp.com


