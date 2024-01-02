Makeup Remover Product Market Rising at 7.9% CAGR to be worth US$ 6,827.3 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Evolving Customer Demand for Natural and Organic Products in the Cosmetics Industry Stimulates the Makeup Remover Product Market

Rockville, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Makeup Remover Product Market size is poised for significant growth, reaching US$ 3,443.9 million in 2024. The sales are expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the makeup remover product demand is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 6,827.3 million.

Expanding consumer awareness of the ingredients in beauty products and the growing desire for organic products are the main factors propelling the makeup removal products market expansion.

Key Segments of Makeup Remover Product Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Purpose By Price Range By Sales Channel Wipes / Pads / Cloths

Liquids

Lotion / Cream

Others (Sticks, Bars, Balms, etc.) Face

Eyes

Lips High / Premium

Mid-range / Economy Pharmacies

Specialty Outlets

Supermarket / Hypermarket

Convenience stores

Beauty Stores

E-Retailers

Other Sales Channel



The evolving demand for natural and organic products stimulates the makeup remover product market. The demand for organic and natural products encourages rapid growth in the makeup removal products market. Consumers are searching for natural and organic substitutes for typical makeup removers as they become more conscious of the potentially harmful effects of the synthetic chemicals present in makeup removal products.

Dermatologists advise adopting a good skincare regimen that begins with appropriate makeup removal due to the harsh chemicals used in many cosmetics. To avert potential skin issues, makeup removers not only clean the skin but also moisturize it and restore its natural qualities. Natural makeup removers with minimal chemical content, including micellar water, are the focus of major makeup remover product manufacturers.

Regional Trends in the Makeup Remover Product Industry

The makeup remover product market is expected to continue growing, with Europe leading the way. The use of cosmetics is compelling demand for makeup remover products. The demand is expanding in Europe due to several research centers from significant vendors concentrating on product development, market analysis, and regulatory compliance.

The second leading part was occupied by North America in 2034. Most cosmetic producers are based in the United States, which controls a significant portion of the makeup remover market. Rising disposable income and knowledge of different makeup removal techniques are anticipated to propel the makeup remover products industry in North America.

The growing number of working women will influence North America's demand during the projected period. The Asia Pacific makeup remover market is developing rapidly with a growing middle class, an increasing number of people entering the workforce, and many internet and social media users.

Key Takeaways

The wipes/pads/cloths segment in the product type category to grab a share of 51.7% in 2024.

In the product type category, the liquids segment is expected to acquire a market share of 24.3% in 2024.

North America makeup remover product sales is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2034.

The Western Europe makeup remover product market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2034.

The United States makeup remover market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2034.

Canada’s makeup remover product sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.0% until 2034.

Mexico’s makeup removal market is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2034.

Italy’s makeup remover market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Germany’s makeup remover product market to develop at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2034.

France’s makeup remover product sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.8% until 2034.

The United Kingdom’ makeup remover product industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 8.1% over the projected period.

Spain’s makeup remover product market exhibits a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034.

“The adoption of makeup remover products, especially K-beauty and J-beauty products, has increased due to the rise in number of working women. The upward trajectory has sparked innovation in the makeup remover product market, with an increasing focus on professionalism and attractiveness. The makeup remover product manufacturers are investigating eCommerce and environmentally friendly choices for the growing demand for makeup removal products.” Says FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The makeup remover product market has become highly fragmented, with a significant portion held by numerous competitors. Manufacturers of makeup remover products invest a lot of money in thorough research and development, primarily to create eco-friendly goods to meet consumer demand. Prominent makeup remover product companies have used mergers and acquisitions and product portfolio diversification as their primary tactics.

Latest Developments

The Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. brand Neutrogena expanded its range of cleansing products in 2021 by launching its first makeup wipe, composed of 100% plant-based, home-compostable fibers. This move was made in response to consumer demand, which increased awareness of eco-friendly and sustainable products.

The renowned Japanese skincare brand Bioré debuted a range of easy-to-use makeup removers in the Indian market in 2021. With only a few simple steps, the new line of products effectively removes stubborn makeup, cleanses the skin, and leaves it feeling nourished, giving the process of removing makeup a creative and modern makeover.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 6,827.3 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures



