Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 1, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of January 1 include the following:

Friday, January 5 at 2:00 PM: Gov. Henry McMaster will unveil his FY 2024-2025 Executive Budget, State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, January 6 at 8:30 AM: Lt. Gov Evette will attend the Stand Up for Life March and Rally, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: December 25, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for December 25, 2023, included:

Friday, December 29

2:00 PM: Economic development call.

3:00 PM: Economic development call.

Monday, January 1

6:30 PM: Policy call.

