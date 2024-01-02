Heroes and Helpers Event Brings Joy to 100 Keiki

Amid the holiday shopping season, 100 keiki visited the Hilo Target store early in the morning on December 9 for the Heroes and Helpers event. Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, Target, and first responders partnered to bring joy to the local community. Target stores across the country and in Hawai‘i have hosted ‘Heroes and Helpers’ events for more than a decade.

The heroes were law enforcement officers, firefighters, and mem­bers of the military. Among the heroes were 12 officers and staff from the Hawai‘i Island Branch of the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Conserva­tion and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE). Each keiki was matched up with a volunteer hero or elf to choose $100 worth of toys or clothing.

Photo courtesy: DLNR

Standing in the checkout line with his assigned keiki, Hawai‘i Island Branch Chief Lawrence Terlep commented, “This is the second year we’ve participated in the program and our officers are so happy to be here. They like connecting with the community. You can see their smiles when they help the children. It’s a great program.”

Many keiki chose toys to fill their shopping baskets, however, some older keiki chose practical items such as clothes and books. Some keiki even used their gift cards to buy Christmas gifts for their families. DOCARE Lieutenant Daniel Elvenia said, “It gives us a chance to get out in the community. It’s all about the kids and we really enjoy spending time with them and getting to know them.”

DOCARE Officer Shamma Nakama reiterated that the event is a way to talk story with young people and to build relationships with them. Once the children finished checking out their items, volunteers at gift-wrapping stations deftly wrapped and tied everything up in bows.

Derrick Brown, one of the organizers for the Target event com­mented, “The keiki are leaving with big smiles and full bellies, so they’re having a great day. They got up early to be here, so they’re really troopers to come out here and have fun and hopefully this is making their holiday season a little bit nicer.”