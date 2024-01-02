A Story of Service from the Heart

Submitted by HIEMA

When Aunty stopped by Emergency Management Reserve Corps Specialist Randall Dul­dulao’s station at the La­haina Disaster Recovery Center, he didn’t know he would be profoundly affected by the experience. All he saw was a person who needed help, and he was there to provide it.

Aunty’s biggest challenge was finding someone with whom she could communicate, since she spoke little English. She found Randall and somehow, they managed to converse.

Randall issued her a pass so that she could return to her former home, but she also needed transportation. Randall told her a ride could be arranged from the center.

However, due to a misunderstanding, the next morning, Randall received a call from Aunty, who was still waiting to be picked up from her hotel. After unsuccessfully trying to find her a ride because the shuttle wasn’t oper­ating that day, he requested an interpreter’s assistance and pick­ed up Aunty with his own rental car to drive her to her home. They donned protective gear and began walking the perimeter of the home. Aunty focused on two locations, digging and searching.

Randall asked the interpreter, “What was so important to Aunty? What was she searching for?” The interpreter translated, “Her husband’s urn. It should be right here.”

Randall was stunned. He became determined to find the urn. Both he and the interpreter began digging and helping Aunty search, but they couldn’t locate the urn. Finally, Aunty insisted they leave.

Randall dropped Aunty back at her hotel but couldn’t stop think­ing about her plight. Over the next few days, he connected with volunteer organizations who assisted with sifting through larger amounts of fire debris, and sharing Aunty’s story with them.

Those volunteers who went to the site and searched located the urn. Aunty was finally reunited with the urn and its precious contents. Randall was grateful for the help of everyone who helped with the effort.