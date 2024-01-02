JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, to fill the vacancy created by the October 30, 2023, appointment of Judge Ginger K. Gooch to the Supreme Court of Missouri.
Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted no later than noon Friday, January 19, 2024, to the commission by e-mail at SDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov, or by postal mail to Appellate Judicial Commission, Missouri Court of Appeals Vacancy, Post Office Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is available below.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Interested persons may access the application materials below.
The commission has reserved Monday, February 12, 2024, at the Hotel Vandivort, 305 East Walnut Street, in Springfield to interview applicants for this vacancy and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of applicants to be interviewed as well as information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.
Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the deadline closes.
Contact: Beth S. Riggert
Communications Counsel
Supreme Court of Missouri
(573) 751-3676
Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Gooch vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District
