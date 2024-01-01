January 1, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Recognizes Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Recognizes Human Trafficking Prevention Month

RICHMOND, Va. – In recognition of the first day of Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Attorney General Jason Miyares is reminding Virginians about the resources offered by the Office of Attorney General to both combat human trafficking and support survivors, and signs to watch for that might signal a potential human trafficking situation.

Since taking office, Attorney General Miyares has recommitted Virginia’s efforts to target human trafficking networks. The office partnered with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Services Council (CASC), the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), and the Virginia State Police (VSP) to provide first-of-its-kind training to prosecutors, law enforcement, and from jurisdictions across Virginia on how to investigate and prosecute human trafficking under Virginia law. Additionally, Miyares has supported various legislation broadening the required anti-human trafficking training for law enforcement, hotel employees, and first-year college students.

The Office of Attorney General also participates in several federal, state, and local human trafficking workgroups and task forces. For example, the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force’s collaborative effort between federal, state, and local law enforcement investigated a labor trafficking operation that identified more than 100 smuggled El Salvadorians, including children, and resulted in four indictments.

“Victims of trafficking are robbed of their autonomy, forced into a life of unspeakable suffering, and subjected to physical, emotional and psychological abuse,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police. “Working together with the Attorney General, our local law enforcement partners and community members to end this criminal activity is of utmost importance and we urge others to join us in the fight against human trafficking.”

Also making significant strides is the newly formed Virginia Capital Area Human Trafficking Task Force. The task force is a collaborative effort between the Virginia State Police, Chesterfield County Police, Henrico County Division of Police and Hanover County Sheriff’s Office with a core focus on identifying potentially trafficked persons and connecting them with available support services and resources. The task force investigates exploitation and trafficking of persons of any age and gender.

Attorney General Miyares recently launched a new anti-human trafficking initiative called the 100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking, a workforce training initiative for businesses to educate their employees on how to recognize possible trafficking incidents within their professional communities. When Virginia businesses equip their employees with education, tools, and training, employees become trusted eyes and ears in their communities.

Human trafficking victims can be any age, race, gender, sex, ethnicity, nationality, immigration status, and socioeconomic class and can occur both in legitimate and illegitimate industries. Anyone can be trafficked, but some people are more vulnerable than others. There is no one scenario that explains how all victims and survivors wind up in human trafficking situations but there are recognized patterns including: unstable housing situations; history of or exposure to addiction; history of domestic violence/abuse; poor physical health; unmet emotional or material needs.

If you have reason to believe you have come into contact with a trafficker or trafficking victim, do not attempt to confront a suspect or suspected victim of your suspicions. This could put the victim - and yourself - in serious danger. Call 911 or local authorities if someone is in immediate danger:

24/7 National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1(888)373-7888 - if you or someone you know is being trafficking and need services

National Human Trafficking SMS Line: 233733 (Text “HELP” or “INFO”)

Text 847411. Send an anonymous tip to that number by typing “VSP” followed by the information you wish to share. If the information you possess concerns a person (or yourself) in imminent danger, dial 911 or #77 on a cell phone. Tips can also be submitted online via www.tip411.com/tips/vastatepolice/new

Virginia Child Protection Services Hotline (for juveniles): 1(800)552-7096

Virginia Victims Assistance Network (for adults): (833)463-6448

