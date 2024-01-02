July - September 2023 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

Allergenic Extract – Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) - For Diagnostic Use Only, manufactured by ALK-Abelló, Inc. Certain product lots were associated with increased reports of false negative skin test results, with some cases of anaphylaxis from subsequent peanut exposure. The Package Insert - Allergenic Extracts was revised in February 2023 to include a Warning for Anaphylaxis Following False Negative Food Allergen Skin Test Results. All Allergenic Extracts for Diagnosis of Food Allergy: FDA Safety Communication - FDA Requires Warning about Anaphylaxis Following False Negative Food Allergen Skin Test Results in the Prescribing Information

Amoxil (amoxicillin) Augmentin (amoxicillin and clavulanate potassium) Augmentin ES-600 (amoxicillin and clavulanate potassium) Augmentin XR (amoxicillin and clavulanate potassium) Moxatag (amoxicillin extended-release tablets) Omeclamox-Pak (omeprazole delayed-release capsules; clarithromycin tablets; amoxicillin capsules) Talicia (omeprazole magnesium, amoxicillin and rifabutin delayed-release capsules) Voquezna Dual Pak (vonoprazan tablets; amoxicillin capsules) Voquezna Triple Pak (vonoprazan tablets; amoxicillin capsules; clarithromycin tablets) Enterocolitis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Bactrim (sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim) Bactrim DS (sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim) Septra (sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim) Septra DS (sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim) Sulfatrim (sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim) Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) Post-treatment T-cell malignancy FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. FDA Investigating Serious Risk of T-cell Malignancy Following BCMA-Directed or CD19-Directed Autologous Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell Immunotherapies

Cabometyx (cabozantinib) Cometriq (cabozantinib) Rhabdomyolysis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Elepsia XR (levetiracetam) Keppra (levetiracetam) Keppra XR (levetiracetam) Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Spritam (levetiracetam) Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms An FDA Drug Safety Communication was issued on November 28, 2023. The FDA is requiring applicants of these medicines to add new warnings about drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms to the prescribing information and the Medication Guide for patients and caregivers. FDA warns of rare but serious drug reaction to the antiseizure medicines levetiracetam (Keppra, Keppra XR, Elepsia XR, Spritam) and clobazam (Onfi, Sympazan)

Gemcitabine Infugem (gemcitabine in sodium chloride injection) Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Gilenya (fingolimod) Mayzent (siponimod) Ponvory (ponesimod) Tascenso ODT (fingolimod) Zeposia (ozanimod) Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists Adlyxin (lixisenatide)

Byetta (exenatide)

Bydureon (exenatide)

Bydureon BCise (exenatide)

Mounjaro (tirzepatide)

Ozempic (semaglutide)

Rybelsus (semaglutide)

Saxenda (liraglutide)

Soliqua 100/33 (insulin glargine and lixisenatide)

Trulicity (dulaglutide)

Victoza (liraglutide)

Wegovy (semaglutide)

Xultophy 100/3.6 (insulin degludec and liraglutide) Alopecia FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Zepbound (tirzepatide) Aspiration FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Zepbound (tirzepatide) Suicidal ideation FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Kyprolis (carfilzomib) Ninlaro (ixazomib) Anaphylactic reaction FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Lupkynis (voclosporin) Nausea and vomiting symptoms FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Drug-induced liver injury FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Onfi (clobazam) Sympazan (clobazam) Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms An FDA Drug Safety Communication was issued on November 28, 2023. The FDA is requiring applicants of these medicines to add new warnings about drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms to the prescribing information and the Medication Guide for patients and caregivers. FDA warns of rare but serious drug reaction to the antiseizure medicines levetiracetam (Keppra, Keppra XR, Elepsia XR, Spritam) and clobazam (Onfi, Sympazan) | FDA

Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin)

Farxiga (dapagliflozin)

Glyxambi (empagliflozin and linagliptin)

Inpefa (sotagliflozin)

Invokana (canagliflozin)

Invokamet (canagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride tablets)

Invokamet XR (canagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride tablets)

Jardiance (empagliflozin)

Qtern (saxagliptin and dapagliflozin)

Segluromet (ertugliflozin and metformin)

Steglatro (ertugliflozin)

Steglujan (ertugliflozin and sitagliptin)

Synjardy (empagliflozin and metformin)

Synjardy XR (empagliflozin and metformin)

Trijardy XR (empagliflozin, linagliptin, and metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets)

Xigduo XR (dapagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride extended-release) Diabetic ketoacidosis The “Warnings and Precautions” section of the SGLT2 inhibitors product labeling was updated in September 2023 to include prolonged diabetic ketoacidosis and glucosuria. Example: Farxiga labeling

Sprycel (dasatinib) Chylothorax FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Stivarga (regorafenib) Thrombotic microangiopathy FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Syfovre (pegcetacoplan injection) Retinal vasculitis The “Warnings and Precautions”, “Postmarketing Experience”, and “Patient Counseling Information” sections of the labeling were updated in November 2023 to include retinal vasculitis and/or retinal vascular occlusion. Syfovre labeling