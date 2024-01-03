Hauntcon.com 2024 Hauntcon Magazine Cover Hauntcon Show Floor

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAuNTcon & Indie Horror Show 2024 to Haunt Daytona Beach with Three Days of Frightful Fun

HAuNTcon, the premier event for haunted attractions, Halloween enthusiasts, and industry professionals, is coming to town from February 9th to 11th, 2024. This spine-chilling extravaganza promises three days of frightful fun, bringing together haunted attraction owners, industry experts, and fans of all things haunted.

HAuNTcon, which stands for Haunted Attraction National Tradeshow and Conference, is the must-attend event for anyone in the haunted attraction industry. This annual convention features educational seminars, networking opportunities, and a trade show floor with the latest products and services for haunted attractions. It is also a favorite among Halloween enthusiasts, who come to experience the thrills and chills of the haunted house tours and interactive experiences.

This year, HAuNTcon has broadened its horizons to encompass the haunted attraction industry as well as the indie film and immersive events sectors. This innovative approach seeks to unite professionals in the horror domain, fostering collaboration among producers, operations managers, and creatives from diverse and interconnected genres.

"We are thrilled to bring HAuNTcon to Daytona Beach in 2024," said Doug Shelden, the event's organizer. "This city has a rich history and a vibrant community, making it the perfect location for our event. We can't wait to see what kind of spooky surprises Daytona Beach has in store for us."

HAuNTcon 2024 is expected to draw in thousands of attendees from all over the world, including haunt owners, designers, makeup artists, and Halloween enthusiasts. The event will also feature a costume ball, where attendees can show off their most terrifying and creative costumes and win prizes. With its unique blend of education, networking, and entertainment, HAuNTcon is the ultimate event for anyone passionate about the haunted attraction industry.

Don't miss out on the frightful fun - get ready for HAuNTcon 2024 in Daytona Beach from February 9th to 11th. For more information and to register for the event, visit the official HAuNTcon website. Get ready to be scared, Daytona Beach!

Event Highlights:

Trade Show: Discover the latest and greatest in Halloween and haunted attraction products. From cutting-edge animatronics to eerie decor, the trade show is a one-stop-shop for haunt enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

Seminars and Workshops: Learn from the best in the industry! HAuNTcon offers a series of seminars and workshops covering everything from haunted house design and special effects to marketing strategies, Indie Horror and Immersive Entertainment sectors.

Events and Parties: While attending HauntCon, attendees have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of events including a costume ball, a humor-filled comedy performance, a tropical-themed luau, and the HauntCon After Party with DJ K1X, famed for energizing crowds alongside artists like Pink and Drake.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow haunters, industry experts, and potential collaborators. HAuNTcon provides the perfect platform to expand networking opportunities and to share the passion for the spooky and macabre.

Indie Horror Movies: As organizers of HAuNTcon 2024, the premier event in the Haunt, Indie Horror, and Immersive Industries, we are excited to share that we will be hosting exclusive screenings of four remarkable independent horror films that are yet to be released to the public.

Haunted Attraction Tours: The Ultimate Haunt Tour explores the most spine-tingling haunted attractions in the area. From haunted houses to immersive experiences and Indie Horror, HAuNTcon delivers a fantastic journey through the dark side.

Location:

Hilton Ocean Center Daytona Beach

100 N Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $30

VIP Access: $195 (includes all events)

Accommodations:

Book early to secure the best rates in Daytona Beach. HAuNTcon attendees can enjoy exclusive discounts at participating hotels. Visit https://hauntcon.com for more information.

How to Register:

Visit https://hauntcon.com to register for HAuNTcon 2024 and join the haunting community for an unforgettable experience.

About HAuNTcon:

HAuNTcon is the leading event for haunted attraction professionals, Halloween enthusiasts, and industry experts. With a focus on education, networking, and showcasing the latest products and technologies in the haunt industry, HAuNTcon is a must-attend event for anyone passionate about the art of haunting.

Registration Links

Attendee Registration: https://hauntcon.com/hauntcon-attend

Exhibitor Registration: https://hauntcon.com/hauntcon-exhibitor-sign-up

Instructor / Speaker registration: https://hauntcon.com/hauntcon-education

