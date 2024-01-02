Associa Hawaii And Puamana Community Raise $190,000 To Assist Employees Impacted By Maui Wildfires

Associa Cares financial assistance to wildfire victims exceeds $380,000

HONOLULU, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hawaii (AH), a leading provider of community management services throughout Hawaii, recently partnered with their client community, Puamana Community Association in raising $190,923 to assist resort staff impacted by last summer’s Maui wildfires. Thanks to their generosity, impacted employees received individual grants to help them cover basic expenses and rebuild. Associa Hawaii also recently helped raise more than $90,000 to support displaced staff at Maui’s Honua Kai Resort & Spa. These funds are in addition to more than $100,000 Associa Cares previously earmarked for ongoing relief efforts in the state.

Associa Cares is the non-profit affiliate of Associa. It was created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations made by concerned citizens and businesses across the U.S. and Canada, Associa is able to provide direct financial relief to the families and communities affected by these types of tragedies. To donate or to request assistance, please visit www.associacares.org.

“We are overcome by the outpouring of support received for those Puamana staff members impacted by the wildfires,” said Associa Hawaii Branch President Pauli Wong. “We are pleased to dedicate 100% of these funds to the victims in order to help them recover from this tragedy.”

