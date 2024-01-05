"The New Suburbia" by Becky M. Nicolaides Becky M. Nicolaides

Oxford University Press to publish "The New Suburbia: How Diversity Remade Suburban Life in Los Angeles After 1945" on January 5, 2024.

'The New Suburbia' is a revelation. Becky Nicolaides' detailed historical research shows how the suburbs have morphed and changed over the past century.” — Richard Florida, author of "The Rise of the Creative Class"