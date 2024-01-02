Findings for Recovery of $1,141 Issued Against Fiscal Officer of Adams Township in Muskingum County over Late Tax Payments

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $1,141 was issued Tuesday against the fiscal officer for Adams Township in Muskingum County over penalties that resulted from late tax remittances.

Andrew Spiker and his bonding company are jointly and severally liable for penalties and interest charges for unpaid taxes in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Auditors noted, “The penalties and interest charges paid by the township serve no proper public purpose and could have been avoided had the funds been remitted as required by law.”

The finding was included in an audit of Adams Township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022.

A copy of the full audit report is available online (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

