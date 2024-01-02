Submit Release
Denny’s Corporation to Present at the 2024 Annual ICR Conference on January 9, 2024

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's"), today announced that the Company will participate in the 2024 Annual ICR Conference. The Company will hold investor meetings during the conference and will be making a presentation on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the event which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com. Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com. A replay of the event webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

For any questions, please contact the Company’s Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of September 27, 2023, the Company consisted of 1,644 restaurants, 1,570 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 74 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of September 27, 2023, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,588 global restaurants, 1,522 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 66 of which were company operated. As of September 27, 2023, the Keke's brand consisted of 56 restaurants, 48 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com.


Investor Contact: 877-784-7167

Media Contact: 864-597-8005

Primary Logo

