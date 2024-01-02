The new clinic in Cancun will be a haven for those struggling with trauma and mental health, offering a personalized and compassionate approach to treatment.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti, a leading provider of ibogaine treatment for addiction, is excited to announce the opening of a new clinic in 2024 exclusively for those struggling with trauma and mental health issues. The clinic, located on the beautiful beaches of Cancun, will offer a unique and personalized approach to treating these often overlooked and stigmatized conditions.

The decision to open a clinic specifically for trauma and mental health treatment comes from the growing demand for alternative and effective solutions. With the rise in mental health issues and the lack of accessible and affordable treatment options, Ibogaine By David Dardashti saw the need for a specialized clinic that focuses solely on these conditions. The clinic will offer a holistic approach, combining traditional therapy with the use of ibogaine, a natural psychoactive substance known for its potential to alleviate trauma and mental health symptoms.

In addition to providing much-needed treatment, the new clinic also offers partnership opportunities for investors. This partnership will not only help expand the reach of the clinic but also contribute to the overall mission of providing quality care to those in need. The current clinic, which specializes in addiction treatment, will remain open and continue to provide its services.



Ibogaine By David Dardashti is committed to making a positive impact in the lives of individuals struggling with addiction, trauma, and mental health issues. The opening of the new clinic in Cancun is a significant step towards achieving this goal and providing much-needed care to those who need it the most. For more information about the clinic and partnership opportunities, please visit the website or contact the team directly.

For More Information Call Cole Baressi 1-800-818-4511 or david@ibogaineclinic.com to request a information from David Dardashti