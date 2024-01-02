SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – OTLK

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (“Outlook” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLK) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 23-cv-21862, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Outlook securities between December 29, 2022 and August 29, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Outlook securities during the Class Period, you have until January 2, 2024 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Outlook is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. The Company’s lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of the antibody bevacizumab for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (“wet AMD”) and other retina diseases.

In August 2021, Outlook announced the topline readout of data from its pivotal Phase 3 NORSE TWO trial of ONS-5010 for the treatment of wet AMD. According to the Company, this data, among other things, “demonstrated clinically relevant and highly statistically significant results” that supported the submission of a biologics license application (“BLA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for ONS-5010 for the treatment of wet AMD (the “ONS-5010 BLA”), which the Company planned to submit to the FDA in the first quarter of 2022.

In March 2022, Outlook announced that it had submitted the ONS-5010 BLA to the FDA. Thereafter, in May 2022, the Company voluntarily withdrew the ONS-5010 BLA to provide additional information requested by the FDA. Following receipt of further correspondence from the FDA, the Company purportedly “confirmed the additional information necessary to re-submit the BLA for ONS-5010” and resubmitted the BLA in August 2022.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was a lack of substantial evidence supporting ONS-5010 as a treatment for wet AMD; (ii) Outlook and/or its manufacturing partner had deficient chemistry manufacturing and controls (“CMC”) and other manufacturing issues for ONS-5010, which remained unresolved at the time the ONS-5010 BLA was re-submitted to the FDA; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ONS-5010 BLA in its present form; (iv) accordingly, ONS-5010’s regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 30, 2023, Outlook issued a press release announcing that the FDA had issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010 BLA. The Company advised that, “[w]hile the FDA acknowledged the NORSE TWO pivotal trial met its safety and efficacy endpoints, the Agency concluded it could not approve the BLA during this review cycle due to several CMC issues, open observations from pre-approval manufacturing inspections, and a lack of substantial evidence.”

On this news, Outlook’s stock price fell $1.141 per share, or 80.92%, to close at $0.269 per share on August 30, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.