AI in Breast Imaging Market Size to Reach USD 734.24 Million by 2032

The global AI in breast imaging market size was valued at USD 481.68 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 734.24 million by 2032, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Ottawa, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in breast imaging market size accounted for USD 489.87 million by 2024, grew to USD 502.31 million in 2025 and is expanding at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2023 to 2032, as a result of the rise in breast cancer prevalence and rising technological advancements.



According to the National Health Institute, the Substantial 43% Decline in Female Breast Cancer Mortality from 1989 to 2020 is a Major Achievement, with Early Detection and the growth of AI in the Breast Imaging Market Driven by High Innovation.

Artificial intelligence has significantly progressed in various fields, essential to breast imaging. Using machine learning and deep learning, AI analyses huge amounts of data to enhance breast health care in four main areas: Screening, detection, diagnosis, disease monitoring and overall data management. Breast cancer, a significant global health challenge, has been the top cause of cancer-related death among women.

In 2020, according to the World Health Organization, it was estimated that 684,996 women lost their lives because of breast cancer, making up 15.5% of all cancer cases in women. AI is making strides in managing clinical data, detecting uncertain cases, predicting outcomes, and organizing data for better clinical decisions.

The advent of promising imaging techniques, such as mammograms, has transformed the treatment of cancer management. Early detection of breast cancer through mammograms, coupled with advanced treatment, has demonstrated a reduction in mortality. The imperative for early detection is underscored, and the integration of AI in breast imaging emerges as a pivotal solution. This growing awareness of the importance of early detection through AI has catalyzed a surge in demand, significantly expanding the Global Market in breast imaging. Artificial intelligence techniques, specifically in Machine Learning and deep learning, have shown impressive advancements in various fields. Deep learning, a subset of machine learning, has recently been shown in multiple studies to outperform traditional expert-oriented methods when compared to ground truth labels and, in certain task-specific scenarios, to surpass them. Despite its data-hungry nature, deep learning provides thorough management and correlation of concentrated multivariate data, which may have infinite cross-data/case referencing possibilities. For this reason, radiomics' concentrated semantic data, which essentially describe the radiographic aspect of the breast, makes for a highly scientific resource that would be perfect for training a deep learning model.

The application of AI in Breast Imaging has driven advancement by improving diagnostic accuracy, enabling early detection of abnormalities, and enhancing overall efficiency in healthcare processes. AI algorithms assist in analyzing complex imaging data, adding healthcare professionals to make more accurate and timely decisions, ultimately contributing to improved patient outcomes.

Applications of Breast Imaging

Global Rise in Cancer Prevalence Sparks Increased Demand for AI in Breast Imaging Market

Breast cancer is a prevalent global health concern, ranking among the most common cancers worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer in women, impacting both developed and developing countries. The prevalence of breast cancers varies geographically and is influenced by factors such as age, genetics, hormonal influences and lifestyle.

For Instance, according to the American Cancer Society 2023 estimates, invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in about 297,790 new cases. There will be roughly 55,720 new diagnoses of Ductal Carcinoma In situ (DCIS). There will be 43,700 female breast cancer deaths.

The prevalence underscores the critical need for early diagnosis, as timely intervention significantly improves treatment outcomes and survival rates. Early detection of breast cancer is crucial for several reasons:

Improve Treatment Efficacy Detecting breast cancer at an early stage allows for less aggressive and more effective treatment options. Physical and emotional impact on individuals. This contributes to an improved overall quality of life for breast cancer patients. Reduce Mortality Rate Early diagnosis substantially decreases the mortality rate associated with breast cancer. Enhance Quality of Life Early detection, less invasive treatment approaches, minimising the physical and emotional impact on individuals. This contributes to an improved overall quality of life for breast cancer patients.



The importance of early diagnosis has driven advancement in medical technologies, including AI in breast imaging. AI plays an important role in increasing the accuracy and efficiency of breast cancer detection.

Precision Imaging Analysis:

AI algorithms can analyze mammograms and other imaging data with high precision, aiding in the early identification of potential abnormalities or cancerous lesions.



Reduce False Positive:

AI helps minimize false-positive results, providing more reliable diagnoses and reducing unnecessary anxiety and patient follow-up procedures.



Efficient Screening Processes:

Automated screening processes powered by AI contribute to more efficient and timely breast cancer screenings, addressing the growing demand for broader population coverage.



Additionally, awareness has grown regarding the significance of early breast cancer detection and the role of AI in improving diagnostic capabilities; there has been a notable increase in the market demand for AI in breast imaging. The integration of AI technologies enhances diagnostic accuracy and almost supports the healthcare system in managing the rising volume of breast screening, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the AI in the breast imaging market.

The Integration of AI in Breast Imaging Offers Transformative Opportunities Across Healthcare

In 2021, the National Institute of Health released an article about More than 20 FDA-approved AI applications for breast imaging resulting from recent advancements. However, they are only sometimes adopted, and their overall utilization could be higher. AI development faces particular opportunities and challenges in the field of breast imaging. The primary form of breast cancer screening is mammography. Application of artificial intelligence, breast density measurement, workflow enhancement, quality assessment, treatment response evaluation, and image enhancement.

The trend toward early detection is attributed to improvements in treatment, increased public awareness of the disease, and earlier detection through breast cancer screening. Next-generation technology advancements are essential for sensitive, accurate, and reasonably priced healthcare. Although biomarkers such as DNA, RNA, Protein, and epigenetics contribute to our understanding of breast cancer, their worldwide non-reproducibility limits their applicability. The best form of prevention is awareness; formalized screening programs are essential to empowering women via self-screening and education. Individuals at high risk can benefit from clinical consultations and counselling.

Moreover, innovation and teamwork are closely associated with the growth of the AI imaging market. The use of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging has increased dramatically due to strategic alliances and partnerships. This cooperative approach offers a promising synergy between medical knowledge and cutting-edge technology, improving diagnostic capabilities and playing a critical role in the ongoing fight against breast cancer.

Collaboration Highlights Among Existing Market Players

In November 2022, Google Health and CAD, Inc. announced a strategic partnership to integrate Google Health's AI technology into the iCAD portfolio of breast imaging AI Solutions. The innovation focused on improving the accuracy and expanding the availability of breast cancer screenings. This partnership aimed to validate and incorporate Google Health's mammography AI technology into CAD's products to enhance breast cancer detection and assess short-term personal cancer risk for the millions globally diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

In September 2023, Healthyr partnered with Koning Health to provide advanced, non-invasive breast health solutions through at-home health tests and solutions. The collaboration sought to empower women worldwide with innovative breast imaging technology.

In October 2023, Medicom Technologies Inc. announced a partnership with Onsite Women's Health. With a dedicated mission to elevate the patient and clinician journey, they focused on advancement in medical image exchange, setting the stage for transformative improvements in breast cancer detection.



Restrictions in the Breast Imaging Market Caused by Regulations

Secure laws are essential protections for patient safety, data security, and the dependability of medical equipment in the healthcare sector. These rules become a safeguard as well as a significant obstacle when it comes to incorporating AI in breast imaging. Healthcare regulations are intended to ensure the moral application of technology in medical settings. Stringent compliance requirements frequently typify them. Compliance in the context of AI applications for breast imaging refers to adhering to guidelines for patient confidentiality, data privacy, and the general safety of the AI algorithms. The safeguarding of private patient information is one important factor. Large datasets, such as patient records and medical images, are frequently the basis for AI systems used in breast imaging. Complying with data privacy regulations, like the US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), complicates the integration process. It is crucial to ensure AI Applications handle patient data securely and keep it private.

Additionally, safety regulations are essential for AI systems employed in medical diagnosis. Regulatory bodies frequently demand thorough validation to prove the accuracy, consistency, and dependability of AI algorithms. Extensive testing on various datasets is part of this validation process to ensure the AI system works well in a range of scenarios and demographics. To successfully navigate these regulatory obstacles, great care must be taken during the development, testing, and implementation stages of AI solutions for breast imaging. The extensive validation process and strict adherence to compliance guidelines add to the implementation's time-consuming complexity. Companies and developers must spend money on clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and system optimization to meet stringent requirements—the more extended time frames for releasing AI solutions on the market result from these regulatory obstacles. Implementation delays may impact the overall rate of advancement in AI technologies for breast imaging. The complexity of compliance procedures has grown, making things more complicated overall, especially for smaller businesses with fewer resources.

Furthermore, strict healthcare laws are necessary to preserve the accuracy of medical technologies, but they also create barriers to the quick adoption of AI in breast imaging. To fully utilize AI's potential to improve breast cancer detection and diagnosis, stakeholders must balance innovation and compliance.

AI in Breast Market Substantial Growth Brought by End Users

Hospitals and Clinics: AI in breast imaging streamlines the diagnostic process by assisting healthcare professionals in analyzing mammograms quickly and accurately. This efficiency leads to faster diagnosis and improved patient outcomes.

AI in breast imaging streamlines the diagnostic process by assisting healthcare professionals in analyzing mammograms quickly and accurately. This efficiency leads to faster diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. Diagnostic Imaging Centres: Diagnostic imaging centres benefit from AI's ability to efficiently handle large volumes of imaging data. AI algorithms can automate routine tasks, allowing radiologists to focus on more complex cases, ultimately enhancing workflow.

Diagnostic imaging centres benefit from AI's ability to efficiently handle large volumes of imaging data. AI algorithms can automate routine tasks, allowing radiologists to focus on more complex cases, ultimately enhancing workflow. Research Institutes: Research institutes play a crucial role in developing and refining AI algorithms for breast imaging. Their contributions lead to continuous advancements, pushing the boundaries of technology and improving the overall effectiveness of AI applications in detecting and diagnosing breast abnormalities.



These factors collectively contribute to the growth of AI in the breast imaging market. Collaboration between hospitals, diagnostic imaging centres, and research institutes fosters an environment where technology continually evolves and proves its value in enhancing breast imaging capabilities. As a result, the market experiences sustained growth driven by the collective efforts to improve efficiency, workflow, and the accuracy of breast imaging through AI applications.

Geographical Landscape

In 2022, North America was the dominant market for Artificial Intelligence in breast imaging. The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing incidence of breast cancer in the region.

For Instance, according to the American Cancer Society of Clinical Oncology, the U.S. alone is estimated to have 287850 new cases of invasive breast cancer, 51,400 cases of DCIS and 43,250 breast cancer-related deaths among women in 2022.

The impact on market expansion is due to the high prevalence of breast cancer in the U.S., which is expected to drive the expansion of the breast imaging industry in North America.

The global artificial intelligence in breast imaging market is expected to experience its fastest expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. The rising incidence of breast cancer is a significant and responsible factor that propels market growth.

For Instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the most common malignancy in most Asian nations, irrespective of race or ethnicity. Significant research and development expenditures on breast cancer treatment contribute to market expansion. Advancement in breast imaging technologies plays a role in driving the market forward.

Competitive Landscape

The AI in breast imaging offers transformative opportunities across healthcare. AI enhances early detection and diagnosis by improving accuracy through efficient analysis, facilitating timely intervention in breast cancer cases. In personalized medicine, AI analyzes patient history, genetics, and imaging data to tailor treatment plans, optimizing outcomes. Workflow efficiency is boosted as AI automates tasks in breast imaging, streamlining processes, aiding prioritization, and reducing interpretation times. AI's contribution to research and development lies in its ability to conduct sophisticated analyses of large datasets, advancing the understanding and treatment of breast cancer. AI assists medical professionals in training and education by providing simulations that refine diagnostic skills. The increasing demand for AI in breast imaging fuels market growth and presents investment opportunities for healthcare technology and AI development companies. Additionally, AI's complexity fosters collaborations between technology firms, healthcare providers, and research institutions, accelerating the development and deployment of AI in breast imaging.

Recent Developments

In September 2023, Mammomat B Brilliant Presentation by Siemens Licalibunetra, focused on Wide-angle tomosynthesis with a 50-degree angle for faster 3D imaging in around five seconds, identifying abnormalities and microcalcifications with high accuracy.

Mammomat B Brilliant Presentation by Siemens Licalibunetra, focused on Wide-angle tomosynthesis with a 50-degree angle for faster 3D imaging in around five seconds, identifying abnormalities and microcalcifications with high accuracy. In September 2023, Hologic and Bayer International Partnership for Comprehensive Contrast-Enhanced Mammography. This Collaboration is meant to deliver a comprehensive contrast-enhanced mammography package, advancing breast imaging facilities' capabilities.

Hologic and Bayer International Partnership for Comprehensive Contrast-Enhanced Mammography. This Collaboration is meant to deliver a comprehensive contrast-enhanced mammography package, advancing breast imaging facilities' capabilities. In January 2023, Abdul Latif Jameel Health and Sona Health Distribution Agreement for Sona Health's Atusa scanner, an ultrasound portable breast imaging scanner with automated imaging and artificial intelligence for enhanced breast health assessment.



Market Players

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Philips Healthcare

iCAD Inc.

Medicalgorithmics

QuantX Imaging

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

AI in Breast Imaging Market Segmentation

By Component Type

Hardware

Software

By Imaging Modality

Mammography

Ultrasound Imaging

MRI



By Application

Screening

Diagnostics

Image-guided Biopsy



By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Research Institutes



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



