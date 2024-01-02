Heart-Pounding Action, Elite Motorcycle Units, and Center City Philly Take Center Stage In This Pulsating Historical Fiction

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Debut of J.R. Barnes, THE RIDERS OF FISHTOWN

Charleston, SC, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lose yourself in a tale of valor, mystery, and intergenerational quests for justice with J.R. Barnes’ debut action-adventure fiction novel, The Riders of Fishtown.

Starting off in post-World War II Philadelphia, Eddie Delano Sr. is an esteemed member of "The Spurs" — the city’s elite motorcycle unit. However, when his life is cut short in a haze of gunfire, his son Eddie Jr. must shoulder the burden of finding his father’s murder. Before he can, though, he also meets his end in the line of duty under suspicious circumstances.

Fast-forward to the mid-1990s where James "Jimmy" Delano, the third-generation motorcycle cop with a daring personality and a penchant for justice, stumbles upon evidence that could solve the mystery of his lineage. As clues lead him closer to a possible suspect, the danger to himself grows. Can he make it to the killer before they force him to meet the same fate as his father and grandfather?

“[The Riders of Fishtown is] for those who enjoy a novel that's filled with drama, action and historical scenarios,” said Barnes.

The debut novel makes a great bookshelf addition to police officers, action novel fans, and readers of intergenerational stories.

The Riders of Fishtown is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

J.R. Barnes, originally from Wilmington, Delaware, relocated to New Hampshire at a young age and later had the privilege of attending a boys' boarding school in England. Encouraged by educators and peers, Barnes dabbled in poetry, song lyrics, and short stories. The Riders Of Fishtown marks his novel debut, inspired by a persistent spirit and an old school mate’s push to "stay with it." Through his words, he paints vibrant narratives that resonate deeply with readers.

