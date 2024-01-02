Eating Healthier, Improving Mental Health: How Dairy Can Help Achieve Your New Year’s Resolutions

Seattle, WA, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the new year begins, many individuals are setting goals to eat healthier, exercise more, and decrease stress. These popular New Year's resolutions often require some dedication and commitment. Here are six ways that dairy can help you achieve your health and wellness goals for a better you in 2024.

Nutrient packed: Dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt are loaded with essential nutrients like calcium, protein, vitamins, and minerals. These nutrients are vital for maintaining overall health and well-being. One serving of milk has 8 grams of power-packed protein, something that alternative beverages do not naturally have. Managing healthy eating patterns can assist in lowering the risk for serious health problems such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

Energy and weight management: Because of dairy foods’ nutritional package, it’s a one-stop shop to help sustain energy. Milk, cheese, and yogurt provide a source of high-quality protein as they contain optimal quantities of all 9 essential amino acids the body cannot make on its own and can be used as a source of energy by the body. Protein may help curb hunger by helping you feel satisfied longer and reduce the urge to snack on unhealthy foods.

Muscle recovery: Regular exercise can take a toll on your muscles, leading to soreness and fatigue. Dairy products, particularly milk and chocolate milk, are a great source of electrolytes, including calcium, potassium, sodium, and magnesium to replenish what you lose when you sweat. This allows you to bounce back faster and continue your fitness routine. Plus, the high-quality protein rebuilds and repairs muscle after exercise, important for recovery so you’re ready to exercise again.

Bone health: Strong bones are crucial for overall health, especially as we age. Dairy products are rich in calcium, a mineral essential for maintaining bone density and preventing conditions like osteoporosis. By including dairy in your diet, you can ensure that your bones remain strong and healthy, reducing the risk of fractures and other bone-related issues.

Mental Health: Stress and mental health often go hand in hand and can impact your overall well-being. The link between diet and mental health is not very visible. Diets high in refined foods, added sugar, processed meats, and fried foods are linked to inflammation and do not provide our minds with the nutrients they need.

Versatility: Dairy products offer a wide range of options to suit different tastes and preferences. From creamy Greek yogurt to flavorful cheeses, there is something for everyone. Incorporating dairy into your meals and snacks can add variety and flavor to your diet, making it easier to stick to your healthy eating plan.

As you embark on your journey to a healthier lifestyle in 2024, consider the benefits of including dairy in your diet. Whether it's enjoying a glass of milk with your breakfast, adding yogurt to your smoothies, or incorporating cheese into your favorite recipes, dairy can be a valuable addition to your daily routine.

For more information on the benefits of dairy and healthy recipe ideas, visit our website at www.wadairy.org.– The Dairy Farmers of Washington inspire the desire for dairy and excite lifelong health and enjoyment of dairy through evidence-based nutrition education and leadership.

Attachment

Sprince Arbogast Dairy Farmers of Washington 425-563-3039 sprince@wadairy.org