Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,108 in the last 365 days.

Bichsel Medical Marketing Group (BMMG) Names Lauren Dustman to Succeed Lisa Bichsel as CEO

Billings, Montana, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bichsel Medical Marketing Group (BMMG) announced today the appointment of Lauren Dustman, General Manager, to the role of Chief Executive Officer, replacing founder Lisa Bichsel. Dustman, who is also a partial owner of BMMG, has held various roles within the company since its inception in 2014.

Bichsel, a medical marketing veteran with over 40 years of experience, will remain with the firm as Founding Partner, continuing to serve select clients in a strategic role and act as an advisor to the BMMG leadership team.

“Part of my career included nearly a decade at GE Healthcare. It was engrained in us the importance of succession planning for a seamless transition. Lauren has been groomed for taking over the company for the past 3 years, knowing that I would eventually step down,” remarks Bichsel. “Retirement is being discussed, but that’s still a few years down the road for me.”

When asked about changes to BMMG in her new leadership role, Dustman states, “There are no plans for radical change at BMMG, but we will remain adaptive to market needs and continue to provide excellent strategic direction and tactical execution for our medical device and biotech clients. Much of medical marketing is tried and true, but we will embrace new and unfolding communications channels and sales methods in order to achieve success for our clients.”

BMMG grew in prominence as a boutique marketing firm focused on helping bring healthcare innovations to market. The company has received numerous awards and recognition for its growth and service excellence.

“Lisa’s vision when launching BMMG was to serve early-stage technology companies as both a fractional commercial leader but also a fully staffed medical marketing department at the ready,” explains Dustman. The BMMG team has held leadership positions in sales and marketing, so they understand firsthand the unique challenges clients face – from clinical trials and financing strategies to regulatory approvals and worldwide commercialization.

"We're able to provide specific services – such as product management, market access strategies, launch planning, or digital app development – but we also serve as the entire marketing and PR department for our clients," said Bichsel. "Depending on whether a client has just started their journey or is a fully commercialized organization, we have the ability to meet them where they are and support their quest for growth."

About Bichsel Medical Marketing Group
Bichsel Medical Marketing Group (BMMG) is a company dedicated to helping medical device and biotech companies commercialize their innovations. Using its prior sales, marketing and management experience, the BMMG commercial team is in a unique position to think like an end-user. BMMG staff uses these skills to approach client offerings creatively to develop interesting, engaging solutions that resonate with their field sales organizations, clinicians, patients and communities.

For more information:  Bichsel Medical Marketing Group

Attachment 


Lisa Bichsel
Bichsel Medical Marketing Group
2106016647
Lisa.Bichsel@Bichselgroup.com

You just read:

Bichsel Medical Marketing Group (BMMG) Names Lauren Dustman to Succeed Lisa Bichsel as CEO

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more