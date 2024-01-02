TPAY Releases a White Paper Highlighting How Mobile Money Can Help Merchants and Operators in Boosting their Revenues

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPAY, the leader in payments in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey (META), has released a white paper explaining how mobile money payment is enhancing users' capabilities to accommodate digital payments and in-store purchases while also growing the merchants’ and wallet providers’ businesses, bridging the gap between the digital and physical realms of finance.



“With the rising use of mobile money, we are moving closer towards a cashless world! And we are happy to have a share in this change,” said Işık Uman, the CEO of TPAY Mobile. “This white paper presents a comprehensive and objective study of the mobile money market, including trends, opportunities, challenges, and risks posed on merchants and wallet providers.”

The white paper outlines the most common advantages of direct wallet billing for both merchants and wallet providers and shows different types of wallets billing that merchants can activate depending on the type of good, service, or content purchased.



By establishing connections with diverse MNOs and financial institutions, TPAY positions itself as the CONNECTOR, which is considered the most reliable payment facilitator in the META region, catering to each country's unique financial landscape.

To view and download the white paper, visit:

https://tpaymobile.com/rising-power-of-mobile-money/

About TPAY

We serve as the connector, bringing the unconnected into the digital world.

We aim to connect the entire Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, and make the digital world accessible to all by being the most reliable facilitator for digital micropayments in the region.

Our offerings

A full-service, end-to-end solution connects digital service providers to potential of millions of users. Simple but transformative technology allows merchants and telecom operators to access and accept payments from consumers in more than 30 countries. Reliable facilitator eliminates the complexity by simplifying and handling the legal, financial including the cross-border settlements, and operational processes so our partners can focus on growing further in META with additional revenue channels.





The world’s tech brands: Google, Huawei, MBC, Tencent, Anghami, beIN, and others trust TPAY.

For media enquiries: Safaa.elbanna@tpaymobile.com