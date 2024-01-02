Submit Release
News Search

There were 531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,048 in the last 365 days.

NSP staff member injured in assault

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (23-76)

CONTACT Dayne Urbanovsky, Director of Strategic Communications

OFFICE 402-479-5799 | dayne.urbanovsky@nebraska.gov


December 30, 2023 (Lincoln, Neb.) –  An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) assaulted a staff member on Saturday, December 30, 2023, resulting in a serious* injury.

The assault occurred when an inmate was exiting the shower and punched a staff member in the side of the head with a closed fist, knocking the staff member to the ground. Responding staff members removed the inmate from the area. The staff member was treated at the hospital for a cheek bone fracture.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

###

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.

You just read:

NSP staff member injured in assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more