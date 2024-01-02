Finding for Recovery of $9,947 Against Franklin Township Fiscal Officer in Shelby County over Late Tax Filings

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $9,947 was issued Tuesday against the fiscal officer for Franklin Township in Shelby County, over penalties that resulted from late tax filings, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Deb Bodenmiller and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the Internal Revenue Service penalties and interest charges that resulted from failures to file and submit payments in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Auditors noted, “These incurred costs were unnecessary expenditures that did not serve a proper public purpose and could have been avoided had the funds been remitted by the required due dates.”

The finding for recovery was included in an audit of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022.

Copies of the full report are available online (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

