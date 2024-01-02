Listening Sessions for Educators: Understanding Current and Emerging Needs Following the Mass Violence Event in Lewiston

As part of its evolving role in responding to the instance of mass violence in late October, Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), along with other agency partners within State Government and the Lewiston community, are holding listening sessions to engage partners across a broad spectrum. Maine DHHS is partnering with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) for sessions specific to schools and educators, respecting the intersection of health and education and the importance of a coordinated response. For these sessions in particular, feedback can help to tailor trainings and other supports that may be offered to schools and educators.

Maine DOE and Maine DHHS are scheduling two listening sessions for educators – one session for school and school administrative unit (SAU) administrators and another for teachers and other educational staff.

The listening session dates:

These sessions typically last 60 – 90 minutes.

We recognize that while Lewiston and surrounding communities were directly affected by the violence, the effects of the violence have been felt in school communities across the state. With that in mind, administrators, teachers, and educational staff from all parts of the state are invited to participate in these sessions.

The listening sessions are aimed to identify which services or supports are best suited to address current and emerging need, and how access can be structured to ensure services support those in need. Information gleaned during these listening sessions will augment existing insight and feedback that has been provided both formally and informally to date. To inform ongoing response to the mass shooting, it is critical to have a solid understanding of the landscape and environment within Lewiston and surrounding communities, and of needs directly informed by the community itself.

To support a productive discussion during the listening session, please consider the following questions:

What are some of the needed direct services that are either known now or anticipated? These can be at an organizational level or based on your what organization has seen/provided.

What are some of the needed supports (i.e., training, communications, coordination, etc.) that are either known now or anticipated? Again, these can be at an organizational level or based on what your organization has seen/provided.

How do you see needs and response evolving, both in the near-term (next one to two months), interim-term (three to six months) and long-term (one year out)?

How can emerging needs continue to be assessed as the response evolves?