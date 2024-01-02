Precipice Holdings Limited Acquires Common Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precipice Holdings Limited (“Precipice”) announces that it has acquired 118,200 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Nova Leap Health Corp. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap”), with its head office at 3006-7071 Bayers Road, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3L 2C2, representing approximately 0.14% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding. Precipice is a holding company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Nova Scotia owned and controlled by Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap.



On December 29, 2023, Precipice acquired 118,200 Common Shares in the open market on the TSX Venture Exchange with purchase prices between $0.23 and $0.30 per share, for total consideration of $29,358 (the “Transaction”).

Before the Transaction, Precipice and its joint actors collectively controlled 8,519,033 Common Shares representing 9.88% of the outstanding Common Shares. Following completion of the Transaction, Precipice and its joint actors own and control 8,637,233 Common Shares or 10.02% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The purpose of the Transaction was for investment purposes. Precipice and its joint actors may, from time to time, increase or decrease their holdings of securities of Nova Leap, depending on market and other conditions.

Further details on the information above concerning Precipice may be obtained from the Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR or by contacting Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap Health Corp. at 902-401-9480.

cdobbin@novaleaphealth.com