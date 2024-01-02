Flash News: OKX Wallet Increases rewards for Cryptopedia Season 8 with ZetaChain Wave 2

SINGAPORE, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 2, 2024.



OKX Wallet Increases rewards for Cryptopedia Season 8 with ZetaChain Wave 2

OKX Wallet is pleased to announce the second wave of one of Cryptopedia Season 8 with ZetaChain. Users can add to their knowledge of the ZetaChain ecosystem by engaging in 7 additional DApps on the ZetaChain blockchain. By participating in and experiencing these new projects, users stand a chance to win a series of rewards from the respective DApps, including points, tokens, NFTs and more.

In October 2023, OKX Wallet entered into a partnership with ZetaChain and its ecosystem projects to launch season 8 of Cryptopedia, a learn-to-earn platform, giving users who complete ZetaChain-based tasks the chance to receive up to US$100,000 in rewards.

ZetaChain is a decentralized EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain with built-in cross-chain interoperability that connects all blockchains, including non-smart contract chains like Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Further information on ZetaChain's ecosystem can be found here.



To learn more about Cryptopedia Season 8, click here.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

