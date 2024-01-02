MarketGap Announces Enhancements to its Amazon FBA Calculator to Offer Precise Calculations for Amazon Business Owners

Denver, Colorado, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Gap LLC, a leading Amazon research tool that helps users find a market gap on Amazon by accurately estimating product sales with AI technology, is proud to announce the recent enhancements to its Amazon FBA Calculator to help offer Amazon business owners more precise calculations.

The Amazon FBA calculator by MarketGap can estimate prospective profits by considering factors such as FBA fees, sales volume, commodities, and shipping costs. After the vendor has input all the necessary data into the calculator, they can estimate the possible earnings accurately. MarketGap’s enhancements to its FBA Calculator were made by strengthening the tool with an FBA Estimator that discovers the potential monthly sales of any Amazon product and then calculates the potential profits for an Amazon business accurately.

“Calculate your future profit!” said a spokesperson for Market Gap LLC. “Amazon Profit Spy helps you calculate Amazon FBA fees, packaging, shipping, and storage prices. View the profit margin and estimated sales profit you could make on your selected product.”

With the integration of an FBA Estimator, this FBA Calculator becomes a crucial instrument in developing the perfect product strategy. It enables users to select which products to sell, helping them to stay ahead in the market with this simple yet effective tool.

What is an Amazon FBA calculator?

The Amazon FBA calculator is a tool that assists sellers in estimating the expenses of selling via Amazon’s Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program. Based on the size and weight of the products, the calculator calculates expenses such as pick and pack, storage, and referral fees. This enables merchants to precisely calculate their overall cost of selling things through Amazon FBA.

MarketGap’s revenue calculator can assist sellers in determining how much profit they can make after deducting all applicable fees and multiplying it by the estimated number of sold items per month. The FBA Calculator is free to use but has a daily limit of 3 searches for those who haven’t upgraded to the pro version.

How to use the Amazon FBA calculator?

Users need to enter the product ASIN or Amazon URL and select the country where they wish to sell their product. After that, click on search and fill out the:

Cost of the product

Shipping cost

Other fees (Customs tax and extra fees.)

The calculator tells them the following calculations:

Referral Fee

Fulfillment fees

Monthly Storage

Net profit

Net Margin

Return on Investment

Estimated Sales

Estimated Revenue

Estimated Profit

Additionally, to maximize profits with an FBA calculator, MarketGap has released a guide sellers should consider for effective tips and tricks. These include:

Research products carefully: Before selecting an item to sell on Amazon, thoroughly research the product’s pricing, sales trends, demand levels, and competition.

Monitor Industry Trends: Keep up with market trends and changes in Amazon’s Fee Structure so prices can be adjusted accordingly.

Know the Rules: Sellers should familiarize themselves with Amazon’s policies, restrictions, and shipping requirements to ensure they are staying within their rules when selling products through FBA.

Optimize Pricing: Ensure that a retail price covers all costs while making a profit.

About MarketGap

MarketGap is a trusted Amazon research tool that helps Amazon FBA sellers find a market gap on Amazon by accurately estimating product sales with innovative AI-powered solutions. With MarketGap’s Amazon FBA Calculator and Amazon Profit Spy browser extension, both experienced sellers and those just starting their Amazon business can make smarter decisions and increase their profit margins.

