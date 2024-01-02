Gastrointestinal Pathogen Testing Market Size to be Worth USD 5.2 billion by 2031, with Notable CAGR of 3.2%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

As chronic cancer awareness grows and affordable healthcare infrastructure becomes available, the gastrointestinal pathogen testing market is expected to grow.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The gastrointestinal pathogen testing industry was worth US$ 4.0 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 3.2% is projected from 2023 to 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 5.2 billion by the end of 2031.

A growing number of patients are opting for telemedicine and point-of-care testing solutions, contributing to the market's growth. In remote or underserved areas, portable and rapid tests play a critical role in timely diagnosis.

Developing countries and developed countries are both adopting advanced diagnostic technologies as they increase their healthcare spending. Testing for gastrointestinal pathogens becomes more accessible and affordable as healthcare infrastructure improves.

The FDA and the European Medicines Agency are regulatory agencies that play an integral role in shaping the market. Because of stringent regulatory standards and guidelines, reliable and standardized testing methods for gastrointestinal pathogens have been developed and adopted.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on pathogen type, the virus segment is expected to show significant growth in the future.

Over the next few years, demand for syndromic multiplex panels is expected to rise.

Over the forecast period, North America will have the largest market share for gastrointestinal pathogen testing market.

The diagnostic laboratories are expected to contribute to the development of the gastrointestinal pathogen testing market.

In terms of test type, molecular tests are expected to lead the global gastrointestinal pathogen testing market over the next few years.

Global Gastrointestinal Pathogen Testing Market: Growth Drivers

Infections associated with the gastrointestinal system are on the rise globally, which is driving the market. The spread of antibiotic-resistant strains, contaminated foods and water, and travel-related infections are factors contributing to an increase in diagnosis demand.

With advances in diagnostic technologies, such as molecular diagnostics (PCRs, DNA sequencing) and immunoassays, gastrointestinal pathogen testing has gained sensitivity and specificity. These technological innovations are driving the development of more accurate and rapid diagnostic tools.

The demand for gastrointestinal pathogen testing is increasing as awareness of foodborne illnesses grows. Foodborne diseases are increasingly being managed and prevented by consumers, regulatory bodies, and the food industry.

Infectious diseases, including those that affect the gastrointestinal system, spread easily across borders. In order to ensure people safety when traveling across borders, there is a growing need to develop efficient and rapid methods for disease testing as the risk of exposure to different pathogens increases.

Global Gastrointestinal Pathogen Testing Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the market and will continue to do so over the forecast period. A number of factors such as these have also increased the incidence of gastrointestinal diseases including colorectal cancer. A number of initiatives have been taken by government agencies and non-government organizations about gastrointestinal genetic testing.

Infections of the gastrointestinal tract are a significant health concern in North America. Travel and food handling practices, as well as seasonal changes, all contribute to the prevalence of infections. Identifying and addressing these factors requires a systematic approach.

Regulatory frameworks for healthcare and diagnostics are well established in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada. In the United States, regulatory bodies, including the FDA, set high standards for diagnostic tests, creating a high need for accurate and approved gastrointestinal pathogen testing.

Global Gastrointestinal Pathogen Testing Market: Key Players

A global market analysis of gastrointestinal pathogen testing is presented in this study. By merging and acquiring, collaborating, and launching new products, these players are expanding their market presence.

bioMérieux SA

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Illumina, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Seegene, Inc.

CerTest Biotec, S.L.

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genova Diagnostics

MicroGen DX

Quidel Corporation

Key Developments

In October 2023, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc and bioMérieux SA, a leader in in vitro diagnostics, announced their partnership for molecular sensing based on nanopores. BioMérieux is investing in Oxford Nanopore as part of this collaboration. By partnering with Oxford Nanopore, bioMérieux will be able to capitalize on Oxford Nanopore's nanopore-based IVD solution, while Oxford Nanopore will leverage the regulatory, medical, and market access capabilities of bioMérieux.

In September 2023, Springer Nature, a leading global provider of scientific services, and Seegene, Inc., a company that offers PCR molecular diagnostics, jointly announced an "Open Innovation Program powered by Seegene." Scientists, physicians, and professionals will be able to develop syndromic quantitative PCR (qPCR) experiments anywhere in the world with help from its first program, which is accessible anywhere.

Global Gastrointestinal Pathogen Testing Market: Segmentation

By Pathogen Type

Bacteria

Molecular Tests

Culture

Biochemical Tests

Others

Viruses

Molecular Tests

Culture

Others

Parasites

Ova and Parasite Microscopy

Molecular Tests

Others

By Test Type

Molecular Tests

Culture

Biochemical Tests

Others

By Panel Type

Syndromic Full Multiplex Panels

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Public

Private

Others

Diagnostic Laboratories

Point-of-Care

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

