Macau New Neighbourhood marks first livelihood project in Cooperation Zone to issue ownership certificates instantly after handover of completed homes

MACAU, January 2 - Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin has attracted attention and support from the general public since home sales at the livelihood project began on 28 November 2023. To facilitate prospective homeowners to move in more smoothly, team members at MNN have been working intensively on all kinds of approval procedures. With the support from several entities of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, MNN held a ceremony on 2 January 2024 to launch the one-stop service of online real estate registration procedure and flat handover, becoming the first livelihood project in the Cooperation Zone to issue ownership certificates instantly after the handover of completed homes.

MNN homeowners get keys in one hand, ownership certificate in the other

With the Executive Committee of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin as the advisory organisation, the Ceremony of the “First Online Registration of Completed Flats and Instant Issuance of Ownership Certificates after Flat Handover” at Macau New Neighbourhood Garden in Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin was hosted by the Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone, Zhuhai Real Estate Registration Center, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin Tax Service, State Taxation Administration and the Hengqin Notary Office Zhuhai Guangdong, and organised by Sociedade de Desenvolvimento do Novo Bairro de Macau (Hengqin, Zhuhai), Limitada.

The ceremony marked the first batch of MNN homeowners to use the convenient and efficient one-stop service comprising online real estate registration, tax payment, real estate ownership certificate processing, and notarisation entrustment, helping homeowners save a considerable amount of time if they were to go through the procedures separately. After completing all the formalities, the homebuyers received the keys to their new home. For the first batch of MNN homeowners, the whole home purchasing process only took about six weeks, from submitting their applications to obtaining their real estate ownership certificates.

The ceremony was immediately followed by a ‘Smash the Golden Egg’ lucky draw to celebrate the smooth flat handover process to the homeowners. The gifts include various branded home appliances and home electronics to wish new homeowners well in their new home.

The success of the event helps with the realisation of expanding a liveable and quality living space for Macau residents. MNN will gradually arrange for prospective owners to complete the formalities with the one-stop service at the sales centre in Hengqin.

