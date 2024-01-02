Lâm Đồng Province's leader detained over bribery charges

VIETNAM, January 2 -

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of Lâm Đồng Province People's Committee Trần Văn Hiệp has been temporarily detained on the accusation of "accepting bribes”, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Tuesday.

Major General Tô Ân Xô, spokesperson for the ministry, stated that the Criminal Investigation Department for Corruption, Economic Crimes and Smuggling is investigating the case of "Bribery," "Accepting bribes," and "Abusing power or authority while performing official duties," which occurred in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng and related localities.

The spokesperson said Hiệp's crimes were related to the Đại Ninh Eco-tourism Commercial Urban Area project in the province. His actions constituted the offence of "Accepting bribes," as defined in Article 4, Article 354 of the Penal Code of 2015 (amended and supplemented in 2017).

The same day, the criminal department issued decisions to prosecute the accused, issue arrest warrants for temporary detention, and conduct searches at Hiệp's residence regarding the mentioned charges.

Currently, the department is continuing the investigation, reviewing, documenting and sealing the assets of the individuals involved to ensure thorough asset recovery for the State.

Earlier on December 28, Lâm Đồng Province People's Committee assigned Võ Ngọc Hiệp, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee, to temporarily oversee and manage the activities of the People's Committee until December 31, 2023.

During this period, Võ Ngọc Hiệp assumed the leadership and tasks of the People's Committee and the Chairman of the People's Committee.

Trần Văn Hiệp, 58 years old, hailed from Điện Bàn District, Quảng Nam Province, held various positions before becoming the Chairman, including Provincial Youth Union Secretary, Bảo Lâm District Party Committee Secretary, Head of the Propaganda Committee and Vice Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee in Lâm Đồng.

Previously, during the 10th session of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission, it was concluded that the Standing Committee of the Lâm Đồng Provincial Party Committee; Trần Đức Quân, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Provincial People's Council; and Trần Văn Hiệp, Vice Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee, have been negligent in their leadership, inspection, and supervision, resulting in a number of violations and shortcomings in the management of state affairs related to forestry, investment, land, housing and environmental protection. — VNS