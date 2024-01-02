New York, N.Y., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. ("NANO Nuclear"), an emerging microreactor and advanced nuclear technology company led by a world-class nuclear engineering team developing proprietary, portable, and clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce its participation as an exhibitor and “GROUNDBREAKER” sponsor at the upcoming POWERGEN International 2024 Conference, held in the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan 23-25th, 2024.



On Tuesday Jan 23rd 10:15 CT, Founder and Executive Chairman Jay Jiang Yu, alongside Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development James Walker, will discuss their experiences “Building an Innovative USA Advanced Nuclear Tech Company.”

Subsequently, on Tuesday at 3:30 CT, CEO James Walker will join a panel discussion titled “Microreactors and the Evolution of Nuclear Energy,” focusing on groundbreaking microreactor technologies alongside leading industry executives and decision makers.

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy to Present and Named as Groundbreaker Sponsor at the Upcoming POWERGEN International 2024 Conference Held on Jan. 23-25, 2024 in New Orleans

“I am pleased to announce our participation in the upcoming POWERGEN International conference and being a Groundbreaker sponsor. It is an exciting time for nuclear power generation and the advanced nuclear technologies industry,” said Jay Jiang Yu, Founder and Executive Chairman of NANO Nuclear. “This event unites a wide array of industry leaders, decision-makers and executives, fostering a unique environment with significant potential for transformative growth.”



POWERGEN International® serves as a guiding force for energy professionals on their transformative journey. The event engages new and repeat attendees in an emotional, innovative experience that facilitates valuable connections and meetings and helps participants find more of what they are looking for. POWERGEN fosters a progressive environment for its core audience, supporting their evolution, while also attracting new energy professionals embracing the clean energy movement towards Destination 2050.

“There has been a lot of excitement in the build up to POWERGEN International and our involvement in this event is a significant aspect of our engagement strategy," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to address the distinguished audience consistently drawn by POWERGEN each year, and we look forward to engaging with leading professionals in the dynamic field of nuclear energy.”

About POWERGEN International

POWERGEN International® exhibition and summit serves as a business and networking hub for 8,000 electricity generators, utilities and solution-providers engaged in power generation. This immersive and interactive face to face event experience is more important than ever as POWERGEN is committed to providing a platform to discuss in-depth challenges faced by all energy stakeholders and helping them find a path from where the industry is now to where the new emerging and leading trends will take it.

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is an emerging, early-stage microreactor technology company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, vertically integrated technology-driven nuclear energy company. NANO Nuclear is led by a world-class nuclear engineering team developing smaller, cheaper, and safer advanced portable carbon-free energy solutions utilizing proprietary novel reactor designs. NANO Nuclear's products in technical development are "ZEUS", a solid core battery reactor, and "ODIN", a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors. HALEU Energy Fuel Inc., a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry and providing fuel to power NANO Nuclear's microreactors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", “potential”, "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) nuclear fuel manufacturing submission and the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations; (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and their non-U.S. equivalents; and similar risks and uncertainties associated with an early stage business operating a highly regulated industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

