BetterLife Announces Closing of Convertible Debentures For Further Development of BETR-001

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce the closing of $300,000 convertible debentures to further advance the development its lead compound, BETR-001. BETR-001 is BetterLife’s proprietary 2-bromo-LSD, a non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).



Ahmad Doroudian, the CEO of BetterLife said, “We will use these funds to complete additional BETR-001 IND-enabling studies required by the FDA as well as releasing of GMP drug substance that can be used in future clinical trials. Completion of each study gets BetterLife closer to submission of the IND and start of human clinical trials. Our 2023 published and un-published preclinical efficacy studies all support that BETR-001 will be active in treating psychiatric disorders like other 5HT-2A receptor agonist psychedelics with excellent safety profile. The de-risked profile of BETR-001 is further supported by the fact that 2-bromo-LSD has been in human studies in the 1950s, and its non-hallucinogenic nature, and safety and tolerability in humans confirmed.” He further added, “What makes BETR-001 unique is that it is not only de-risked, but it also has robust intellectual proprietary protection. We are excited to be able to bring this novel new treatment to patients with various psychiatric and neurological disorders in the near future.”

BetterLife issued a total of $300,000 10% convertible debentures (the “Convertible Debentures”) which mature on June 30, 2025. The Convertible Debentures are convertible at the option of the holder into units of the Company, consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant, at a conversion price of $0.10 per unit. Each share purchase warrant will have an exercise price of $0.10 and will expire on December 31, 2025. Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, subscribed for a total of $125,000 Convertible Debentures. The participation of Dr. Doroudian in the private placement constituted a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101“). The issuance to the insider was exempt from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as none of the securities of the Company are listed on a specified stock exchange. The transaction is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101. At the time the transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the expected closing of the Convertible Debentures as Dr. Doroudian’s participation was not determined at that time.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife’s synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent, for composition and method of use, covers treatment of major depressive disorder, anxiety disorder and neuropathic pain and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife’s pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

