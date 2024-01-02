Submit Release
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. to Participate in the 2024 ICR Conference

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, Middle East, and Canada, today announced that the Company will present at the 2024 ICR Conference in Orlando, FL on Monday, January 8, 2024. The presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, Canada and the Middle East focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 40,000 customer locations throughout the United States, Canada and the Middle East.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415


