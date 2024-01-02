Hydrofarm Holdings Group to Participate in the 2024 ICR Conference

Submit Release
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 2024 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. Hydrofarm’s discussion will begin at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024.

This fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay on the corporate website at www.hydrofarm.com, under the “Investors” section, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.
Hydrofarm is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including grow lights, climate control solutions, growing media and nutrients, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.

