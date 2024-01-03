Aerial Imaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Aerial Imaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Aerial Imaging Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerial imaging market size is predicted to reach $7.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%.

The growth in the aerial imaging market is due to growing incidents of natural disasters. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerial imaging market share. Major players in the aerial imaging market include Digital Aerial Solutions LLC, Airobotics Ltd., Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., EagleView Technologies Inc., Fugro N.V., SZ DJI Technology Co.

Aerial Imaging Market Segments

• By Imaging Type: Vertical Imaging, Oblique Imaging

• By Platform: Fixed Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV And Drone, Other Platform

• By Application: Geospatial Mapping, Infrastructure Planning, Asset Inventory Management, Environmental Monitoring, National And Urban Mapping, Surveillance And Monitoring, Disaster Management, Other Applications

• By End-Use: Government, Energy, Military And Defense, Agriculture And Forestry, Archaeology And Civil Engineering, Oil And Gas, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global aerial imaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The aerial imaging refer to pictures or images captured from an airborne craft. Cameras are attached to airborne crafts such as helicopters, parachutes, aircraft, kites, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and more to help with assessing risk mitigation, resource planning, engineering, and others.

The main types of imaging in aerial imaging market are vertical imaging and oblique imaging. The vertical aerial imaging captured from the aerial vehicle whose camera axis is directed towards the ground as vertically as possible. Vertical photographs are often used to create orthophotos, alternatively known as orthophoto maps, photographs that have been geometrically corrected to be usable as a map. The platforms are fixed wing aircraft, helicopter, UAV and drone and others and end-users are government, energy, military and defense, agriculture and forestry, archaeology and civil engineering, oil and gas and others. Aerial imaging have application in geospatial mapping, infrastructure planning, asset inventory management, environmental monitoring, national and urban mapping, surveillance and monitoring, disaster management and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aerial Imaging Market Characteristics

3. Aerial Imaging Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aerial Imaging Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aerial Imaging Market Size And Growth

……

27. Aerial Imaging Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aerial Imaging Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

