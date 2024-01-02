Submit Release
Altimmune Announces Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data at Upcoming NASH-TAG Conference on January 6, 2024

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an abstract on pemvidutide in subjects with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease1 will be presented at the NASH-TAG Conference, which will be held in Park City, UT on January 4-6, 2024. Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and MASH2. Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: Pemvidutide-Induced Liver Fat Reduction in Subjects with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Correlates with Improvements in Non-Invasive Markers of Inflammation and Fibrosis: Results of a 24-week Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial (abstract #51)
Authors: Stephen A. Harrison, Shaheen Tomah, John J. Suschak, Jonathan Kasper, M. Scot Roberts, M. Scott Harris, Sarah K. Browne
Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

A copy of the abstract will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

1previously termed Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
2 previously termed NASH

About Altimmune 
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and MASH, formerly known as NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor Contact:
Rich Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
reisenstadt@altimmune.com

Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Evoke Canale
Phone: 619-826-4657
danielle.cantey@evokegroup.com


