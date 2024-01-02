Hangover Cure Product Market Size to Register 8.20% CAGR Growth by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing Awareness of Health-Conscious Drinking Practices and Demand for Effective Remedies Driving Demand for Hangover Cure Products. The hangover cure product market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.40% from 2024 to 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hangover cure products market size was around US$ 2,221.6 million in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.20% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of US$ 4,885.9 million in 2034.



In the last few years, developing and underdeveloped countries all over the world have increasingly adopted the Western corporate culture, which usually involves regular alcohol consumption at parties, events, and on weekends. This has substantially increased the demand for hangover cure products in the international marketplace as individuals seek effective solutions to alleviate the aftermath of alcohol consumption.

In countries like India, China, and Brazil, where a majority chunk of the population is in their legal drinking age, the demand for hangover cure products is at an all-time high. Young people are more likely to attend parties and events where alcohol consumption is prevalent, thus contributing significantly to the global hangover cure product market. This sudden surge in overall demand can also be attributed to the increasing awareness of post-drinking recovery solutions.

“Key players in the market are focusing on innovation and curating hangover cure products that not only help reduce the migraine but also have functional health benefits. Brands are collaborating with fitness enthusiasts to gain widespread reach to solve the problem of limited awareness,” says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Capsules and tablets dominated the market by product, with a 35.60% share in 2024.

share in 2024. The hangover remedies segment accounted for a market share of 69.4% in 2024.

in 2024. The hangover cure product market in China is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 10.10% through 2034.

through 2034. The hangover cure product market in the United States is predicted to rise at a whopping 7.40% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The hangover cure product market in India has the potential to increase at 9.00% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The German hangover cure product market is predicted to rise by 6.60% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The hangover cure product market in Australia is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% through 2034.



Market Competition

The international market for hangover cure products is characterized by the presence of numerous players. The market is still in its nascent stages, with a lot of room for innovation.

Small players in the market have great opportunities in their respective regions as there is no dominance of a single international player all over the world. Small players face challenges like lower profit margins and limited financial resources for marketing and outreach compared to international giants. Despite these challenges, they find innovative ways to sustain in this cut-throat competition.

Key Companies

Abbott

Bayer AG

More Labs

The Himalaya Drug Company

Rally Labs LLC (Blowfish)

Flyby

Drinkwel, LLC

Cheers Health

Liquid I.V., Inc.

DOTSHOT

AfterDrink Ltd.

Toniiq

Purple Tree Labs

No Days Wasted

LES Labs (Detoxx)

EZ Lifestyle (Over EZ)

DrinkAde

Kaplan Laboratory, LLC (H-PROOF)

Bytox

Cheal Hangover Patch

Party Patch

Rebound Hangover Patch

TRIO Patch

SmartPatches

D-Tox Hangover Patches

La Mend, Inc. (The Good Patch)

RallyPatch, LLC

Ozmo Patch

Wet Buffalo Patch

LiveToShine

AWKN



Recent Developments

In 2022, Swedish brand Myrkl introduced a hangover-curing pill that claimed to break down 70% of alcohol in the body within 60 minutes and reduce the effects of a hangover.

Danta Ventures Private Limited showcased its innovative hangover cure at GIS. The colloidal solution, with just two drops, featured nanoparticles delivering multi-scale oxygen particles, reducing stress on the body and preventing hangovers.

Key Market Segmentation

By Products:

Solutions

Tablets/Capsules

Powder

Patches

By Types:

Hangover Prevention

Hangover Remedies

By Distribution Channels:

Online

Offline

By Regions:

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.



