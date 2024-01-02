ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in January Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced its participation in upcoming conferences for January 2024. Listed below are meetings that management will be attending around the week of the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference.



13th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

ASLAN management will be participating in this event in San Francisco on January 10, 2024, and hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. To request a meeting with management, please do so through this link.

Biotech Showcase

ASLAN management will be attending this conference in San Francisco held from January 8 to 10, 2024, at the Hilton and participating in on-on-one meetings with investors and prospective partners. To register to meet with management at this conference, visit this link.

Dermatology Summit

ASLAN management will be attending this conference in San Francisco held on January 7, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease, and has reported positive topline data from a Phase 2b dose-ranging study in moderate-to-severe AD patients. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) as a potential first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata (AA) in a Phase 2a, proof-of-concept trial with an interim readout expected in mid-2024. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit the Website or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

Media and IR contacts