Neumora Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company redefining neuroscience drug development, today announced that the Company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held in San Francisco, CA on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. PT (2:15 p.m. ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.neumoratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Neumora
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to confront the global brain disease crisis by taking a fundamentally different approach to the way treatments for brain diseases are developed. Our therapeutic pipeline currently consists of seven clinical and preclinical neuroscience programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Our work is supported by an integrated suite of translational, clinical, and computational tools to generate insights that can enable precision medicine approaches. Neumora’s mission is to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients suffering from brain diseases.

Neumora Contact:
Helen Rubinstein
315-382-3979
Helen.Rubinstein@neumoratx.com


