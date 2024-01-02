BCS INVESTOR REMINDER: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Barclays PLC Investors to Contact the Firm!

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Barclays PLC (“Barclays” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BCS) (OTC: BCLYF) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays securities between July 22, 2019 and October 12, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/bcs.

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Contrary to his false public assertions, Jes Staley had a very close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein; (2) Staley was reportedly aware of Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities and may have even sexually assaulted a victim who had previously been trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein; (3) Staley’s close, personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and potential criminal activity, if discovered, could bring reputational, legal, and financial harm to Barclays; (4) as a result, Barclays response to the FCA’s inquiry regarding Staley’s relationship with Epstein was materially false; (5) Barclays, having become aware of information contradicting its response to the FCA’s inquiry, then failed to update the response so that it would be accurate, or otherwise take any meaningful action; and (6) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Barclays you have until January 2, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

