Signing Day Sports Commences Collaboration as the Exclusive Recruiting Platform Provider for Elite Development Program (EDP Soccer)

EDP Soccer provides access to an extensive network of more than 150,000 athletes across 1,050 clubs, participating in more than 7,700 league teams and 5,500 tournament teams

Collaboration being led by former professional soccer player Kevin Grogan

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SGN), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, today announced the commencement of its collaboration as the exclusive recruiting platform for Elite Development Program (“EDP Soccer”), one of the largest organizers of youth soccer leagues and tournaments in the U.S., as of January 1, 2024. The initiative between Signing Day Sports and EDP is being led by former professional soccer player Kevin Grogan as the Company’s Senior Soccer Advisor.

Key highlights of the exclusive collaboration with EDP Soccer include:

Unique Features for Player Profiles : Athletes engaged in EDP Soccer events gain access to exclusive offers on Signing Day Sports' comprehensive video player profiles. This feature not only showcases their skills and achievements but also opens new avenues for exposure to college coaches internationally.

: Athletes engaged in EDP Soccer events gain access to exclusive offers on Signing Day Sports' comprehensive video player profiles. This feature not only showcases their skills and achievements but also opens new avenues for exposure to college coaches internationally. Expanded Exposure Opportunities : Signing Day Sports representatives will actively participate in EDP Soccer events, delivering insights and presenting the benefits of the platform to a broader audience.

: Signing Day Sports representatives will actively participate in EDP Soccer events, delivering insights and presenting the benefits of the platform to a broader audience. Educational Empowerment: The collaboration enriches the Signing Day Sports app with tailored webinars and resources, fostering educational initiatives designed to guide student-athletes seamlessly through the intricate college recruiting journey.

Mr. Grogan stated, "We are excited to commence this collaboration, which we believe is a potential game-changer for the Company, offering unparalleled opportunities for both athletes and coaches alike. We look forward to our first joint soccer event in early first quarter of 2024, with over 25 tournament events anticipated throughout 2024. We expect the collective impact of this strategic alliance between Signing Day Sports and EDP Soccer will resonate across the soccer industry, providing an extensive platform for athletes to showcase their talents. The collaboration makes it possible to help many more young, aspiring athletes across North America with their recruitment and related life goals.”

Richard Symington, President and Chief Technology Officer of Signing Day Sports, further noted, “By aligning with EDP Soccer, we believe that Signing Day Sports is gaining status as a leader in recruitment as well as significantly expanding the reach of our app and platform. Moreover, we have built a scalable recurring revenue model. Based on our monthly subscription fees, coupled with the number of athletes we intend to onboard through this relationship, we are confident in the value of this collaboration.”

About Elite Development Program (EDP)

Founded in 1999, Elite Development Program (EDP) is one of the largest organizers of youth soccer leagues and tournaments in the U.S. EDP operates youth leagues for boys and girls ages 8-19, conducts a Futures program for players ages 7-10, and operates U20/23 men’s and women’s leagues. EDP also manages over 25 tournaments and showcases each year. One of the major priorities of EDP’s leagues and tournaments is to enable youth soccer players to reach their full potential, with an emphasis on attending college. EDP Soccer was acquired by 3STEP Sports in December 2023.

www.Threestep.com



About Signing Day Sports:

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development). For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://ir.signingdaysports.com/overview/default.aspx .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to realize the expected benefits of its collaboration with EDP, the ability of the collaboration to yield significant revenues or other value for the Company, the Company’s ability to execute the collaboration strategy as expected, the number of student-athletes who will use and purchase subscriptions to the Company’s app through the collaboration with EDP, the Company's ability to obtain additional funding to develop additional services and offerings, market acceptance of the Company's offerings, competition from existing online offerings or new offerings that may emerge, impacts from strategic changes to our business on our net sales, revenues, income from continuing operations, or other results of operations, the Company's ability to attract new users and customers, increase the rate of subscription renewals and slow the rate of user attrition, the Company's ability and third parties' abilities to protect intellectual property rights, the Company's ability to adequately support future growth, the Company's ability to comply with user data privacy laws and other current or anticipated legal requirements, and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage its business effectively. These risks and uncertainties are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

