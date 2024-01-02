TechImmune to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechImmune, LLC., a biotechnology company developing a broad-spectrum, next generation coronavirus vaccine to end the current variant specific COVID-19 booster paradigm and to prevent future CoV pandemics, announced today that Dr. Jeffrey Ulmer, TechImmune’s President, will present at the 42nd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA on January 8th – 11th, 2024. Dr. Ulmer will present a company overview on Wednesday, January 10th at 1:30 PM PST. Institutional investors who are interested in attending the presentation should contact their J.P. Morgan representative for registration information.



“Given the fast-growing resurgence of COVID over the past few months, it is critical to shine light on the acute and long-term effects of this devastating virus and, as such, we are pleased to introduce our groundbreaking T cell antigen technology at this esteemed healthcare conference,” commented Dr. Ulmer.

Current vaccines for COVID-19 rely upon immunizing subjects with vaccines targeting the virus surface Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 for induction of protective antibody responses. This methodology works well when there is a good match between the vaccine and circulating virus, but is problematic because of the high mutation rate in the Spike protein gene observed in the many COVID variants that have appeared since 2020. As a result, the current variant-specific booster strategy inevitably falls short as its always playing catch-up to the contagion and, by the time a new booster can be developed and deployed, the virus has already substantially mutated to form a new Spike variant.

TechImmune was founded around the scientific premise of developing a COVID vaccine targeting cell mediated immunity (T cells) to conserved common internal proteins of the virus and pairing it with the Spike based humoral vaccine. Such a broad-spectrum COVID vaccine would obviate the need for frequent updating and boosting, as well as prevent future outbreaks. With this goal in mind, the Company obtained an exclusive license for a T cell antigen platform technology from the University of California, which includes a set of rationally chosen and carefully engineered SARS-CoV-2 antigens that code for non-Spike internal proteins. In preclinical studies, the technology was able to demonstrate robust viral titer reductions and animal protection in hamster and mouse models when used alone and in combination with a Spike vaccine, across multiple virus strains starting from ancestral Wuhan strain to the recent XBB1.5 variant.

About TechImmune, LLC

Founded in 2021, the Company is Chaired by Gavin Herbert, former Allergan Chief Executive Officer & founder, and led by distinguished pharma executives including Jeffrey Ulmer PhD (President), former Head of Preclinical R&D at GlaxoSmithKline and Global Head of External Research at Novartis; Rick Haugen (Chief Financial Officer), former Chief Executive Officer of Amylin and Chief Operating Officer of Allergan; James Cavanaugh (Board member), former President of SmithKline U.S. and Chairman of Shire; and Trevor Jones CBE, PhD, DSc (Board member), former Head of Research for Burroughs Welcome. TechImmune is in the process of preparing to initiate a Phase I/II clinical trial to confirm Proof of Concept for the vaccine. For more information, please visit www.techimmune.com .