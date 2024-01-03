Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Aerospace Interior Adhesive Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Aerospace Interior Adhesive Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Interior Adhesive Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerospace interior adhesive market size is predicted to reach $1.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the aerospace interior adhesive market is due to the rise in the number of flyers. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerospace interior adhesive market share. Major players in the aerospace interior adhesive market include Henkel AG & Co.KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Arkema S.A., Solvay S.A., Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, PPG Industries Inc.

Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Segments

• By Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Other Types

• By Aircraft Type: Single Aisle, Small Wide Body, Medium Wide Body, Large Wide Body, Regional Jets

• By Application Type: Seats, Inflight entertainment, Lavatory, Interior panels, Galley, Stowage bins, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global aerospace interior adhesive market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The aerospace interior adhesive market consists of sales of the aerospace interior adhesive products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a type of adhesive that is used to enhance aircraft interior durability and aesthetics and improve worker and passenger safety. It refers to a type of glue used in the aerospace industry during manufacturing and assembling activities of an aircraft's interior, exterior, and engine compartments. Thread locking to retaining are some of the few of adhesive applications.

The main types of aerospace interior adhesive are epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, cyanoacrylate, and other types. Epoxy refers to a type of epoxide-containing reactive prepolymer and polymer. In terms of mechanical properties, as well as heat and chemical resistance, it outperforms other types of resin. The aerospace interior adhesive is used in various aircraft ranging from single-aisle small wide-body, medium wide-body, large wide-body, and regional jet and its application include seats, inflight entertainment, lavatory, interior panels, galley, stowage bins, and other applications.v

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Characteristics

3. Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Size And Growth

……

27. Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

